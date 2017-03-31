Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 29, 2017
Case Number
13687
Amount
$4,538.67
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Kisner Samuel, et al.
6016 Luther Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GO INVEST WISLEY, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
4000 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1000
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1970
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2000
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
200
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2000
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2000
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 