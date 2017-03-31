Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 29, 2017
Case Number
13694
Amount
$245.58
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Diamo Diamondback, etc.
200 Public Square, Ste. 2300
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST 
Neighborhood
50177 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 