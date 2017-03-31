Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- March 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 13698
- Amount
- $2,008.25
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Ricky R. Lewis, et al.
1095 East 177th StreetCleveland Ohio 44119
