Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 27, 2017
Case Number
877915
Amount
$84,475.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Shaughnessy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th Floor, Ste. 301
Coral Gables Florida 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ellen Langheim Fornash
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E 4th St, Ste 800
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant

Unknown Successor Trustees, etc. of The Elmer H. Stroup and Gertrude A. Stroup Revocable Living Trust Dated May 17, 2007, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STROUP, ELMER H. & GERTRUDE A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
139.00 
Legal Frontage
52.00 
Average Depth
139 
Lot Square Ft.
7367 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 