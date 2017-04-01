Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 27, 2017
Case Number
877929
Amount
$58,234.65
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA Trust
C/O Caliber Home Loans, 13801 Wireless Way
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Plaintiff's Attorney

Suzanne Marie Godenswager
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Laurette Laird, et al.
14307 Scioto Ave., Apt. 1
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U1 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
3144 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3908 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
786
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1572
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1572
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1572
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1572
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 