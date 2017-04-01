Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 877929
- Amount
- $58,234.65
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA Trust
C/O Caliber Home Loans, 13801 Wireless Way
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Plaintiff's Attorney
Sandhu Law Group, LLC
1213 Prospect
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Laurette Laird, et al.
14307 Scioto Ave., Apt. 1East Cleveland Ohio 44112
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 4
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 4
- Zoning Code
- U1
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 440
- Use Area
- 3144
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- 4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS
- Neighborhood
- 28071
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.09000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 3908
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- RO
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 786
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1915
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1572
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 4
- Living Units
- 4
- Single Fixtures
- 4
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 16
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 1572
- Use Description
- MULTI RES BSMT-UF
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1572
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1572
- Use Description
- MULTI RESIDENCE
- Description
- 2ND