Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- March 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 877961
- Amount
- $68,194.21
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
3476 Stateview Blvd.Fort Mill South Carolina 29715
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Johnnie Evans, Jr., et al.
9713 Parkview Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- E
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
-
- Neighborhood
- 27040
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 1.66500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 201.20
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 72545
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV