Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13729
Amount
$1,554.68
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Investors One Corp.
15 Washington Ave.
Cliffside Park New Jersey 07010
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
INVESTORS ONE CORP. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
105.00 
Legal Frontage
31.60 
Average Depth
105 
Lot Square Ft.
3675 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 