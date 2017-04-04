Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13737
Amount
$3,127.38
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Donovan Nichols, et al.
7819 Creekside Pkwy
Macedonia Ohio 44056
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.13200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
131.00 
Legal Frontage
43.00 
Average Depth
131 
Lot Square Ft.
5764 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 