Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13738
Amount
$36,073.30
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Princeton Commercial A Holdings, LLC
113 Barksdale Professional Center
Newark Delaware 19711
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IB PROPERTY HOLDINGS, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
11 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
8169 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
22081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4360 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
743
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2723
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
11
Living Units
11
Single Fixtures
13
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
46
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2723
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2723
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
2723
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 