Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13750
Amount
$6,721.26
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Robert L. Striebel, et al.
3547 Alpine NW, #144
Grand Rapids Michigan 49544
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.53000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
200.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
200 
Lot Square Ft.
23086 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 