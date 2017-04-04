Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
13754
Amount
$700.60
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Just 1A Management, LLC, et al.
1828 Alvason
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STOUDMIRE, ANTHONY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
86.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
86 
Lot Square Ft.
3010 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 