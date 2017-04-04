Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- March 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 877985
- Amount
- $69,691.74
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011
Defendant
Samantha Polansky-Trotter, et al.
3262 West 88th StreetCleveland Ohio 44102
About your information and the public record.