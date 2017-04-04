Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 28, 2017
Case Number
877985
Amount
$69,691.74
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Clancy

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd, Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Reese Brinkman
Gerner-Kearns Co., LPA
809 Wrights Summit Parkway
Ft. Wright KY 41011

Defendant

Samantha Polansky-Trotter, et al.
3262 West 88th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
124.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
124 
Lot Square Ft.
4960 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 