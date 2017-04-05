Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 3, 2017
Case Number
13758
Amount
$1,271.56
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Charles Carter, et al.
2310 East 85th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CARTER, CHARLES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4830 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
805
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1912
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2415
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2415
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2415
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2415
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 