Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 13765
- Amount
- $4,314.71
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Patricia Aldridge, et al.
22709 Lake Shore Blvd., Apt. 340CEuclid Ohio 44123
