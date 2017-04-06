Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13768
Amount
$496.00
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Lisa Ramsey, et al.
7115 Fullerton Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PARKLAND CONSTRUCTION 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4397 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27074 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
57.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5985 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
877
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
1170
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1670
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
585
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
585
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
877
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
685
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
MTL
Floor Area
685
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
925
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
685
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
685
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 