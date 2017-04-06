Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13771
Amount
$897.67
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Terrence Rollins, et al.
6713 Wade Park Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GRAHAM, CHANTRELL 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2290 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6286 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
RO 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1960
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
2290
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2290
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 