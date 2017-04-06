Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13772
Amount
$1,283.75
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Annie Ruth Bradford, et al.
19805 Marvin Road
Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BRADFORD, ANNIE RUTH 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3290 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26070 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
173.00 
Legal Frontage
26.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4498 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1210
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1210
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
1ST
Area
1210
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
870
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
870
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
1ST
 