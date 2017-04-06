Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13777
Amount
$5,891.90
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Stay Focused, LLC, et al.
960 E. 78th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
12531 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.19300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
70.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1044
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1917
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4177
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
7
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
18
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
4177
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2089
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2089
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4177
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 