Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13778
Amount
$1,281.92
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Crystal M. Adams-Jones, et al.
6311 Hough Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ADAMS-JONES, CRYSTAL M. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6282 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
22075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.29200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12720 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
785
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3141
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
40
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
40
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
3141
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3141
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3141
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 