Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13780
Amount
$962.33
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Gary Payne, et al.
3999 East 106th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
PAYNE, GARY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
1776 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER RETAIL NEC 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.07700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
39.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3360 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1950
Effective Age
1954
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
888
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
888
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST
Area
888
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 