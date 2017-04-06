Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13781
Amount
$8,130.34
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Bimi Int’l, LLC
11470 Euclid St, Ste. 245
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GARRETT, TERRY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
12 
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
16365 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.44300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
90.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
19300 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1363
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5373
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
12
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
16
Total Fixtures
36
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
5373
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
5373
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
5373
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
5373
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 