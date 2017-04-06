Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13782
Amount
$433.72
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

K Builders, LLC, et al.
13923 Mayfair Ave
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TURNER, FRANK B. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.05100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
26.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2222 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1649
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1649
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 