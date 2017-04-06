Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13794
Amount
$60,742.67
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Real Estate Love, LLC, et al.
2272 Bellfield Ave
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
8086 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
22071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
42.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5040 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
505
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4043
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
9
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
10
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
41
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
4043
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
4043
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
4043
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 