Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 30, 2017
Case Number
878133
Amount
$62,195.89
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant

Unknown Heirs, etc. of Gary D. Bentley, et al.
Address unknown
Cleveland, OH 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
106.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
106 
Lot Square Ft.
4240 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 