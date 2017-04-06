Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- March 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 878133
- Amount
- $62,195.89
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., etc.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Gary D. Bentley, et al.
Address unknown
Cleveland, OH 44111
About your information and the public record.