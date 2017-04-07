Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
13795
Amount
$1,410.71
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Myrna J. Clark, et al.
3314 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
AURORA LOAN SERVICES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U4 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
3769 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
924
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1848
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2009
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1848
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1848
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 