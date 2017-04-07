Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13801
Amount
$443.78
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Remell Investments, LLC
7902 Beman
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
7810 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
71.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4899 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1464
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3905
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3905
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2538
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1367
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3905
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 