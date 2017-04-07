Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13804
Amount
$3,709.98
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Gregory Mundy, et al.
1373 E. 84th St
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TAYLOR, LAURA A 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3136 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
25079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.04100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
1775 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1301
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1907
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1568
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1248
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1051
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
517
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
1568
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 