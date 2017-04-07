Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 13806
- Amount
- $657.36
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
All 4 You Realtors, LLC, et al.
10826 Tamcoma, Apt. 2Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- R & K TAVERN INVESTMENTS, INC.
- Class
- C
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- COMM PARKING LOT
- Neighborhood
- 26073
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.15600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 170.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.20
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 6800
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
-