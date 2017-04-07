Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13811
Amount
$1,191.08
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Troy Landres, et al.
1225 East 86th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LANDRES, TROY 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5758 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
829
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3316
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
8
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
32
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
3316
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3316
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3316
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 