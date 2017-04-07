Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13813
Amount
$10,909.95
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Damarr Pride, et al.
1167 Lander Road
Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FROSTAIMNMENT FINANCIAL GROUP 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
13 
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
11216 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
26072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.26800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
107.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11663 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
905
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5608
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
13
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
52
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
4703
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
905
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
5608
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
5608
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 