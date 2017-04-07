Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
13814
Amount
$832.85
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Federation Holdings, Inc.
25701 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
52078 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.05000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
59.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2178 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 