Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
878175
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Keybank, NA
127 Public Square
Cleveland Ohio 44114

Plaintiff's Attorney

Shelly Rose LaSalvia
Walter Haverfield LLP
1301 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Avon Drive-In Laundry & Dry Cleaning Company, et al.
26777 Lorain Rd., Ste. 200
North Olmsted Ohio 44070
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10547 
Tax Abatement
TIF 
Tax Description
DRYCLEAN PLANT/LNDRY 
Neighborhood
69687 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.34400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15000 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1940
Effective Age
1956
Exterior Walls
PRC
Floor Area
4328
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
360
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
1500
Use Description
LAUNDROMAT
Description
1ST
Area
2828
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1940
Effective Age
1956
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
6219
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
16

Building Use

Area
6219
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 