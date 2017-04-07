Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
March 31, 2017
Case Number
878220
Amount
$5,693.28
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Lopresti Catavolos Cannon, et al.
38710 Courtland Dr.
Willoughby Ohio 44094
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
5753 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FUNERAL HOME 
Neighborhood
51180 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.32100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
140.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14000 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1184
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
444
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
1184
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
50
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
444
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
947
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1184
Use Description
MORTUARY
Description
1ST
Area
1184
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1980
Effective Age
1980
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
3188
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
2550
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
3188
Use Description
MORTUARY
Description
1ST
 