Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- March 31, 2017
- Case Number
- 878220
- Amount
- $5,693.28
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Lopresti Catavolos Cannon, et al.
38710 Courtland Dr.Willoughby Ohio 44094
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 1
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 5753
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- FUNERAL HOME
- Neighborhood
- 51180
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.32100
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 140.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 14000
- Lot Shape
- IRR
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 1184
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 444
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- B/F
- Floor Area
- 1184
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 1
- Living Units
- 1
- Single Fixtures
- 3
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 50
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 444
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Building Use
- Area
- 947
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1184
- Use Description
- MORTUARY
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1184
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- PRT
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1980
- Effective Age
- 1980
- Exterior Walls
- B/C
- Floor Area
- 3188
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 10
Building Use
- Area
- 2550
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 3188
- Use Description
- MORTUARY
- Description
- 1ST