Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 6, 2017
Case Number
13822
Amount
$4,059.79
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Community-Neighborhood Properties, LLC
5 Oakshore Dr.
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
COMMUNITY/NEIGHBORHOOD PROPERT 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
9680 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
50075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.33500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
123.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14589 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1907
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4840
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
18

Building Use

Area
4840
Use Description
CHURCH-FIN BSMT
Description
BMT
Area
4840
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
1ST
 