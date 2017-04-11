Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13830
Amount
$3,670.45
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Dennis Ficklin, et al.
14030 Terrace Road
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
10 
Zoning Code
U2-H2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
9894 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
28040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
741
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3298
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
10
Living Units
10
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
30
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
520
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
1814
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1484
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
3298
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3298
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 