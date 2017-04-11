Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13832
Amount
$10,943.04
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Darlene F. Barker, et al.
3463 E. 145th St
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
49850 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-UNIT WHSE <75000SF 
Neighborhood
27005 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.18200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
256.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
51469 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1924
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5884
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
1
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Amenity

Measure
3
Type
EL81
Floor Level
HYDR FRT 6-8K#100FPM

Building Use

Area
5884
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
5884
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
5884
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
10080
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
9
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
2380
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2520
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
10080
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
10080
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
8818
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
3
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
20

Building Use

Area
8818
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1923
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
700
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
700
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 