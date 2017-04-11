Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13835
Amount
$9,453.93
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Community Greenhouse Partners, Inc.
2666 N. Moreland, #10
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
RE 
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
1-FAMILY PLATTED LOT 
Neighborhood
26040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
2.73300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
525 
Lot Square Ft.
119045 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1921
Effective Age
1921
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
10620
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
20

Building Use

Area
10620
Use Description
SCHOOL
Description
1ST
Area
10620
Use Description
CLASSROOMS
Description
2ND
Area
10620
Use Description
CHURCH
Description
UPP
 