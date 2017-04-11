Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13842
Amount
$491.22
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joyce Boyd, et al.
1181 Hayden Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BOYD JOYCE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
11 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
9051 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
22077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
754
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3017
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
11
Living Units
11
Single Fixtures
11
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
44
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
3017
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3017
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3017
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 