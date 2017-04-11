Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13843
Amount
$71,360.16
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

REO Direct, LLC
11470 Euclid Ave., #308
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
STONECREST INCOME & OPPORTUNIT 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
12 
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10629 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
22077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
54.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5336 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
885
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
69
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3543
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
12
Living Units
12
Single Fixtures
12
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
48
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Amenity

Measure
69
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
3543
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
3543
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
3543
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
3543
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 