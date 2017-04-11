Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13849
Amount
$654.97
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Raymond O. Wright, et al.
19333 Van Aken
Shaker Heights Ohio 44122
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WRIGHT, RAYMOND O. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
15918 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.29300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
90.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12780 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
896
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1907
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2688
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2688
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2688
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2688
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
2635
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1925
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5271
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
6
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
5271
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
5271
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
5271
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 