Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 7, 2017
Case Number
13850
Amount
$745.68
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Melanie Yvette Hall, et al.
9219 Empire Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
COMMERCIAL VAC LAND 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.05200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
31.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
2258 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 