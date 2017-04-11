Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878303
Amount
$560.66
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Raubi Rahman, et al.
1546 Rosewood Ave., Apt. 2
Lakewood Ohio 44107
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GIRAD, JAMAL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3340 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6720 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1959
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3340
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
6
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
3340
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 