Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878322
Amount
$2,395.68
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Gaul

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Naser Najjar, et al.
P. O. Box 360405
Strongsville, OH 44136
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NAJJAR, NASER 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1651 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER FOOD SVC NEC 
Neighborhood
52081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
49.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3815 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1938
Effective Age
1942
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1651
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1651
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 