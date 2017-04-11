Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878328
Amount
$1,408.59
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Anthony P. McGhee, et al.
1446 East 111th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2476 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
35.90 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5145 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
619
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1238
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1238
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1238
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1238
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 