Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 4, 2017
Case Number
878361
Amount
$10,289.17
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Timothy I. Zupancic, et al.
P. O. Box 811113
Cleveland, OH 44181
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
4236 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
50075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.23900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
297.90 
Legal Frontage
34.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10430 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1028
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1008
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
11
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1008
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1008
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1008
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1100
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
A/V
Floor Area
1100
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
11
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
11
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1100
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1100
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1100
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 