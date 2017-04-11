Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 878367
- Amount
- $115,033.28
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of America, NA
C/O Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, 14405 Walters Rd., Ste. 200
Houston, TX 77014
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Dorothy M. Jackson, et al.
Address unknown
Berea, OH 44017
