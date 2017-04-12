Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 10, 2017
Case Number
13855
Amount
$4,012.67
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Townsend House Home, LLC, et al.
6716 Whitney Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
IB Property Holdings, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5900 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
22073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.17300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
59.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7552 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
983
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1928
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2950
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
21
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
2950
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2950
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2950
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 