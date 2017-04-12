Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 10, 2017
Case Number
13856
Amount
$1,738.12
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Kevin Hill, et al.
14500 St. Clair Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44110
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HAYNES, DAWN T 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
16600 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
22071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.36300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
191.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
15800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1037
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
16600
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
8
Living Units
8
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
10
Total Fixtures
52
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
8300
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
8300
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
8300
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 