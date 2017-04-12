Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 10, 2017
Case Number
13860
Amount
$1,198.48
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Sean Rudolph, Sr., et al.
12000 Parkview Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44120
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
RUDOLPH, SEAN SR. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2580 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
126.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6300 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1200
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1908
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1380
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
12
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
1200
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1380
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1200
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
600
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
UPP
 