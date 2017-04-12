Foreclosure Lawsuits

Date Filed
April 5, 2017
Case Number
878408
Amount
$2,074.44
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Synenberg

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Maple Park Terrace Condominium Unit Owners Assn.
1300 E. 9th St., Ste. 1520
Cleveland Ohio 44114

Plaintiff's Attorney

Lindsey Anne Wrubel
Ott & Associates Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, #1520
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Body Evolution Health & Fitness, LLC, et al.
19103 Ridgewood Dr.
Warrensville Heights Ohio 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Cama Data Not Available for this property.

 