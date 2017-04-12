Foreclosure Lawsuits
- Date Filed
- April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 878408
- Amount
- $2,074.44
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Synenberg
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Maple Park Terrace Condominium Unit Owners Assn.
1300 E. 9th St., Ste. 1520Cleveland Ohio 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ott & Associates Co, LPA
1300 E 9th St, #1520
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Body Evolution Health & Fitness, LLC, et al.
19103 Ridgewood Dr.Warrensville Heights Ohio 44122
About your information and the public record.